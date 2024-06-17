PVG Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 59,597 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 26.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL remained flat at $91.62 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,014. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

