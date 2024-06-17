PVG Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PVG Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,955. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

