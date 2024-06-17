PVG Asset Management Corp Has $443,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

PVG Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.08% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. 30,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $40.69.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.