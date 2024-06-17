PVG Asset Management Corp Has $666,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PVG Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,950,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $482.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,812,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,562,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.24 and its 200 day moving average is $430.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $483.22.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

