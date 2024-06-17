PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,940. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.