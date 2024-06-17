PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SMH stock traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $270.85. 4,423,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $271.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.95.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.