PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $370,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. AT&T comprises 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. 11,451,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,473,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

