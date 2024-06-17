QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40,375.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.23. The company has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $218.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

