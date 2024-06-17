Quarry LP Acquires 224 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

