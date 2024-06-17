Quarry LP Acquires New Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $141,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,628,457 shares of company stock valued at $55,064,956. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GCT stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

