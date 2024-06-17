Quarry LP Buys New Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.09.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

