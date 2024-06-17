Quarry LP Buys New Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 546 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of AECOM stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM
Insider Transactions at AECOM
In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.