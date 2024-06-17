Quarry LP Buys New Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 546 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

