Quarry LP Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quarry LP cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,343 shares of company stock worth $53,674,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $46.77 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

