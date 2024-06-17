Quarry LP Has $43,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.29 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

