Quarry LP Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Quarry LP reduced its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

