Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 307.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PM opened at $102.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

