Quarry LP Invests $44,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lyft by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

