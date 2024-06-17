Quarry LP Invests $50,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Olin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 18.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OLN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

