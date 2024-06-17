Quarry LP Makes New $44,000 Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,726,239 shares of company stock worth $1,477,034,958. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

