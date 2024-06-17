Quarry LP Purchases New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $23.26 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

