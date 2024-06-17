Quarry LP Purchases New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:HUN opened at $23.26 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HUN
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.