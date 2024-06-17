Quarry LP Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quarry LP raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $195.96 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

