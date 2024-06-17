Quarry LP Sells 1,061 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Quarry LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ABM Industries by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in ABM Industries by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

