Quarry LP Sells 135 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 144,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,900,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $150.42 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

