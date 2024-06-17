Quarry LP Sells 265 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Quarry LP trimmed its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hibbett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB opened at $87.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $87.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

