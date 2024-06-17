Quarry LP Sells 440 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $14,538,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.4 %

ALSN opened at $72.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

