Quarry LP Sells 4,507 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Quarry LP lessened its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightView

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 1.32. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $14.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

