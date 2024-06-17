Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 19.0% in May

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 370,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rail Vision Stock Down 5.5 %

RVSN stock traded down 0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.76. 347,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,508. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of 0.72 and a twelve month high of 23.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.75.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported -0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rail Vision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Rail Vision as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

