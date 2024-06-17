Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Down 0.1 %

METCL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.73. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

