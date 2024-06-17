Raymond James Upgrades ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Outperform

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $113.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $190.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.73.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 66,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.