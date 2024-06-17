Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.23% of Realty Income worth $6,541,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,843,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $53.03. 962,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,691. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

