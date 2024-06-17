Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RCRUY opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Recruit has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

