Red Mountain Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.9% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.50. 182,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,539. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

