Red Mountain Financial LLC Invests $504,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,085,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $75,795,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. 1,382,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,085,174. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.