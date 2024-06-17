Red Mountain Financial LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.73. 1,491,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

