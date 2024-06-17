Red Mountain Financial LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

