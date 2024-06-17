Red Mountain Financial LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,278,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,532,000 after buying an additional 115,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.40. 391,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

