Red Mountain Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.14. 155,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

