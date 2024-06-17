Red Mountain Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. 5,772,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,202,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.