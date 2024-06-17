Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $1,044.77 and last traded at $1,042.89, with a volume of 96066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,036.52.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $998.09.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,680 shares of company stock worth $58,818,382. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $956.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $936.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

