Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.51) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s previous close.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 603.80 ($7.69).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 450.10 ($5.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 387.80 ($4.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.45). The company has a market capitalization of £11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,999.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 424.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 429.62.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

