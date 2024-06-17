Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.51) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s previous close.
RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 603.80 ($7.69).
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
