Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 17th (AGIO, APRE, ASUR, ATNM, AUTL, AVTE, AXS, BHP, BITF, BRZE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 17th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $3,200.00 target price on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,315 ($29.48) price target on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $238.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $276.00.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.70 price target on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

