Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Update

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. 86,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.