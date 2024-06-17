Reviewing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHF and Stronghold Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $17.56 million 1.91 -$17.28 million ($0.28) -2.16 Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.79 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -0.82

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SHF and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 107.23%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than SHF.

Risk and Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -79.25% -50.38% -22.61% Stronghold Digital Mining 3.58% 27.19% 9.94%

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats SHF on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

