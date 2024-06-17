RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $226.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $264.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.69.

RH traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.90. 663,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.37.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,828,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $24,915,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

