RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s current price.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.62.

NYSE RH opened at $229.73 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average is $274.37.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in RH by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

