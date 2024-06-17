Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,966,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,142,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

