Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $100,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after buying an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,379,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,045 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.65 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

