Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $110,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
