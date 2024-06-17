Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $136,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

