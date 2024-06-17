Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 484.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 173,805 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 28.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.1 %

WEN opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

